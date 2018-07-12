Constable rescues ailing baby from waterlogged building after father tweets

Santosh Gite with the baby Santosh Gite with the baby

A six-month-old girl was rescued by Palghar police from a waterlogged building in Manikpur Wednesday. The girl’s father had tweeted to the Palghar police about the baby needing medical help. Sharad Jha, a media professional, had tweeted around 11 am to the Palghar police and other authorities. “In his tweet, he said that his six-month-old daughter had been unwell since morning and needed medical assistance,” said an officer from the Palghar control room. In one of his tweets, Jha said, “We are stranded in Sun City… and my daughter is in a serious condition vomiting since morning…”

The control room intimated the Manikpur police station, which alerted constable Santosh Gite, sources said. “The delay in relaying information occurred because of poor connectivity. By the time the constable was assigned and he reached the spot, some hours had passed,” an officer from Manikpur police station said.

“I was asked to go to the Irish building in Sun City to help some people. When I reached the spot, there was water upto the waist at the entrance. However, I just walked in and managed to reach the third floor flat,” Constable Gite said.

At the Jha household, Gite wrapped the baby in soft blankets and marched out. “I just thought her to be my child. I would have done the same,” he said. The baby, Chetna Jha, was taken in a police vehicle and admitted to a private hospital nearby, police said.

According to Jha’s tweets and the police report, Chetna is recuperating and will be in hospital for a while. Gite (27), who has been working round-the-clock, was on the move even on Wednesday evening. “There is severe waterlogging and we are responding to all calls, as soon as possible. We have even helped some people without charged cell phones to use our phones and make calls,” he said marching off to another part of Manikpur.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App