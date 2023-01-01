scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Constable held on molestation charge in Mumbai

While the woman and her classmate were strolling on Palm Beach Road waiting for the first train to Navi-Mumbai, they were stopped by a police patrolling vehicle around 3 am.

The constable allegedly asked the male student to sit on the motorcycle but the latter refused. (Representational/File)
The Navi-Mumbai police arrested a police constable for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old woman student of a Mumbai-based educational institute on Saturday. The incident took place on Palm Beach Road in Sanpada in the early hours of Friday.

While the woman and her classmate were strolling on Palm Beach Road waiting for the first train to Navi-Mumbai, they were stopped by a police patrolling vehicle around 3 am. Later, the constable arrived on a two-wheeler and started questioning them.

The constable allegedly asked the male student to sit on the motorcycle but the latter refused. When he asked the woman to sit on the two-wheeler, she too did not agree. The constable then allegedly molested her. A passer-by came to her rescue. The woman then lodged a complaint at Sanpada police station. An FIR was registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC. The constable has been arrested.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 05:15 IST
