Mumbai: Constable booked for ‘spreading disaffection’ against DCP-rank officer

A CONSTABLE posted at the local arms department of the Mumbai Police has been booked for allegedly spreading “disaffection” among police personnel against a senior officer.

The Worli police, who have registered a case on a complaint submitted by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vasant Jadhav of the Quick Response Team (QRT), said the constable had recorded their conversations and posted them on WhatsApp groups with an intention “to spread disaffection against the officer in the QRT force”. The case was registered on September 13.

In his statement, Jadhav said he received a call on September 12 from a constable who identified himself as Sachin Jaiswal. Jaiswal, known for raising issues of lower-rank police personnel through selfie videos, allegedly asked Jadhav why the six commandos, recently selected for a Special Protection Team (SPU) for special training in Pune, had not relieved by him.

An officer from Worli police station said when the DCP enquired whether Jaiswal was posted in the QRT, the constable said he was from the local arms department and “calling on behalf of the police union”.

The officer said, “Jadhav was aware that there is no such police union and told Jaiswal that they were not relieved on the commissioner’s order.

Jadhav also told the constable to come to his office if had further doubt.

Police said, Jaiswal had recorded the conversation and after some time he posted them in different WhatsApp groups. “The DCP learnt about the incident when the audio clip was shared in one of the WhatsApp groups of which he is also a member. He then decided to lodge a complaint,” another officer said.

A case was registered under section 3 of The Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act against Jaiswal on September 13 on the complaint of DCP Jadhav, Senior Inspector Sukhlal Varpe of Worli police station confirmed.

“We have not arrested Jaiswal so far, as the matter is still under investigation,” he said.

