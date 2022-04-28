Conspiracy to spoil peace in country, says Pawar

Maintaining that a concerted attempt was being made to disturb communal harmony in the country, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday accused the Centre of not doing enough to rein in “troublemakers” in Delhi.

He also said a similar attempt to foster communal riots was being made in Maharashtra but added that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was committed to maintaining peace in the state.

Pawar was speaking at an Iftaar gathering organised at Islam Gymkhana in south Mumbai, where other NCP leaders, including Home Minister Dilli Walse Patil, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad and MP Supriya Sule were present.

“There was an attempt to spoil the atmosphere in Delhi. Whatever happened (there) was not good. But my complaint is that, even if Kejriwal’s AAP has its government in Delhi, the responsibility of the law and order there does not rest with him but with the Centre. In spite of this, there were attacks on a particular section of the society. There was a conspiracy to demolish their houses and spoil the peace in the country,” Pawar said.

Pawar also took a swipe at MNS chief Raj Thackeray without naming him. He said that a section of political leaders were hell bent on creating communal disharmony in Maharashtra.