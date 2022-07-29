Conspiracy to murder Nusli Wadia: CBI opposes plea to call Mukesh Ambani as witness

July 29, 2022 12:09:49 am
The CBI on Thursday opposed before a special court a plea to summon industrialist Mukesh Ambani as a witness in the 1989 case of alleged conspiracy to murder industrialist Nusli Wadia. An accused in the case, Ivan Sequeira, had last week sought that Ambani be summoned as a witness.
The CBI opposed the plea stating that an accused had no right to call a prosecution witness for cross-examination. “It is the discretion of the prosecution to examine or drop witnesses cited in the chargesheet. The accused has no right to call a prosecution witness for cross-examination. The application filed by the accused to examine Mukesh Ambani as a prosecution witness and to cross-examine him is contrary to the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the application is not maintainable in law,” the CBI reply stated.
It added that the evidence in the case was closed on June 27 after the examination of 41 witnesses. The central agency said that the prosecution had dropped all remaining witnesses, including Ambani, whose statement was recorded under Section 161 of the CrPC and was part of the chargesheet. The CBI said that the statement recorded under Section 161 of the CrPc is inadmissible in law . The plea will be heard again on August 1.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’Premium
Latest News
Amul to acquire land in Rajkot at Rs 90 crore for milk processing plant
Maharashtra local body elections: SC warns SEC of contempt if polls renotified to include OBC quota
20-year old talented Boxer Kuldeep Singh dies of drug overdose. Police file FIR against six for allegedly “forcibly” drugging Kuldeep
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardian in Sonia Gandhi’
Over 51 per cent of students at MICA’s new batch are female
Opposition to corner Mohali mayor; rake up issues of waterlogging, working of F&CC panel
Explained: How Myanmar’s junta is using Chinese facial recognition technology
Tripura has 53% coverage of drinking water connections in villages, hope to achieve 60% by next 20 days: Minister Sushanta Chowdhury
Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash
Ranveer Singh says Deepika Padukone is one of his best co-stars: ‘She is so secure and giving’
Study finds another condition that Vitamin D pills do not help
India calls for UNSC meeting after attack on Indian and Moroccan peacekeepers in Congo