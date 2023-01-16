‘Conspiracy to murder Nusli Wadia’: Court rejects plea by accused to summon Mukesh Ambani as witness

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Monday rejected an application filed by an accused in a 1989 case pertaining to an alleged conspiracy to murder industrialist Nusli Wadia in which the applicant sought directions to the CBI to summon industrialist Mukesh Ambani as a prosecution witness. The accused Ivan Sequeira had filed the plea seeking to summon Ambani last year.

In 1989, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began investigating the alleged conspiracy by main accused Kirti Ambani, a former general manager with Reliance Industries Ltd, to murder Nusli Wadia in 1988-89. The other accused in the case include Arjun Babaria, Ivan Sequeira and Ramesh Jagothia. Two accused, including Kirti, passed away pending trial. Wadia had deposed in the case in 2017.

The court rejected the plea stating that the accused did not have a say in whom the prosecution could summon as a witness. The CBI had opposed the plea filed by Sequeira on the same ground. It had said the accused had no right to call a prosecution witness for cross-examination.

“It is the discretion of the prosecution to examine or drop witnesses cited in the chargesheet. The accused has no right to call a prosecution witness for cross-examination. The application filed by the accused to examine Mukesh Ambani as a prosecution witness and to cross-examine him is contrary to the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code and the application is not maintainable in law,” the CBI reply had said.

The CBI had also said that the evidence in the case was closed on June 27, 2022 after examining 41 witnesses. It had said that the prosecution had dropped all the remaining witnesses, including Ambani whose statement was recorded under section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code and was part of the chargesheet.