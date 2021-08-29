Considering legal action against Parab, studying all options, says BJP

The BJP on Saturday said it is considering legal action against Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab for what it termed as “blatant misuse” of power by pressuring the police to arrest Union Minister Narayan Rane in Ratnagiri on Tuesday.

On Saturday, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, “We have initiated the process to gather facts and consult legal and constitutional experts.”

“We are studying all possible options. The video clip showing Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab ordering police to arrest Rane at any cost is being looked into. It has reached every household because of social media,” he added.

Patil said there was a view in the party that it should file a case against Parab, also the parliamentary affairs minister. “How can a state minister issue such an arrest order? He is not the home minister of Maharashtra,” he added.

Earlier in the week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called Rane to inquire about the developments that lead to his arrest during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

In the controversial video clip, Parab is seen apparently speaking on the phone to a police officer saying that Rane should be arrested without delay. Later in the day, Rane was arrested and released on bail at night. The arrest came following Rane’s slap slur against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

The Shiv Sena has said that as guardian minister for Ratnagiri, Parab had the responsibility to look after law and order in the area and had done nothing wrong.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called Rane to inquire about his health. Rane was quoted as saying to Singh: “My health is fine… Strangely, someone spread rumours about my health, which are totally baseless. I have not visited any hospital.”