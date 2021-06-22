Consider permanent tattoo to identify, inoculate mentally ill homeless persons: Bombay HC to state

The HC has also asked the state and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to submit ward-wise details of homeless persons who have been administered Covid vaccines.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the central and the state governments to reconsider the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to vaccinate the “floating population” of mentally ill homeless persons and beggars. The court suggested the state government to consider having a permanent tattoo put on to identify such persons for inoculating them.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish made the suggestion while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by actor T J Bhanu through advocates Sarosh Bharucha and Shrey Fatterpekar seeking reliefs for homeless persons, including those suffering from mental illness, for their Covid-19 vaccination and post-inoculation care in line with the central government guidelines. The petitioner sought that a special mechanism is formulated for such persons.

The petitioner also informed the court that such persons do not possess identity cards required for Covid-19 vaccination and are not mentally sound to give informed consent to authorities and disclose whether they have been vaccinated or not and, therefore, the SOPs should also cover mentally ill persons.

The HC has also asked the state and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to submit ward-wise details of homeless persons who have been administered Covid vaccines. It will hear the PIL next on June 29.