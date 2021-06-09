Consider giving 1/4th of black fungus drugs to state: Bombay HC to Centre

Moreover, 41 patients have left hospitals during treatment against medical advice. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Union government to inform how many vials of Amphotericin B injections – used to treat mucormycosis patients – will be provided to Maharashtra in view of the spike in number of cases in the state.

It suggested that one-fourth of the injections available with it from time to time can be allocated to Maharashtra. The HC also sought from the Centre details of state-wise distribution of the injections.

The suggestion was made after the HC was informed by the state government that as on June 7, there were 6,287 mucormycosis patients in the state, of which 518 have died, 1,695 discharged and 4,033 are under treatment.

Moreover, 41 patients have left hospitals during treatment against medical advice.

The state informed the court that in-house manufacturing of Amphotericin B at Haffkine Institute in Mumbai would result in Maharashtra getting over 30,000 vials on June 10. However, this was insufficient as four to five vials were required daily for three to four weeks to treat one patient.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni was hearing a clutch of pleas alleging improper Covid-19 management in Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for Maharashtra, submitted that the situation pertaining to procurement and distribution of oxygen and remdesivir has been taken care of and measures are being taken to contain fungal infections.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Centre, said that it was trying to allocate the injections on the basis of a state’s requirement.

He added that the Centre has allocated over 90,000 vials of Amphotericin B to Maharashtra.

He further said that there were nearly 19,700 black fungus cases across India and states with maximum cases, including Maharashtra, are being allocated a larger share.

“As per figures, at least one-fourth of allocation should come to Maharashtra,” the HC suggested to the Centre.

It will hear the case next on June 10.