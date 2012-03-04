Consider double-decker trains in Mumbai

Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Naseem Khan,during a meeting with Union Minister for Railways Dinesh Trivedi on Friday,urged the railways to try out double-decker trains in Mumbai to ease the load on the trains during peak hours.

This is among several demands made by various Mumbai MLAs and ministers to Trivedi. During peak hours,people have to travel in extremely crowded trains. There is often long wait to catch a train. We have suggested that some coaches in a double decker format be tried out in Mumbai, said Khan.

Khan said the highest population now resides in suburbs and their needs have to be addressed.

The government has demanded that appropriate attention and urgency be shown regarding NOC clearances from railways for development projects in the city and state. Demands were made about beautification and development of railway stations,providing security to women commuters and installing cctv cameras at railways stations.

He said Union Minister for Railways Dinesh Trivedi had assured them of launching a Railway stations development corporation to specifically address the needs and concerns regarding railway stations.

As someone who often oversees the pre-monsoon preparations in Mumbai,Khan raised the problem related to co-ordination with local authorities in ensuring cleanup.

BMC and railway officials often blame each other for failure to clean up storm water drains and nallahs in railway region which result water logging on tracks and adjoining roads.

