Connector between Parel & Hindmata flyovers for smooth traffic during rain

IN A bid to ensure smooth traffic during monsoon, the BMC is constructing an elevated connector between Parel and Hindmata flyovers. Work on the connector is set to be completed by June 10.

Every year after heavy rainfall, areas like Hindmata and Parel face severe waterlogging. The water level in these areas rise about three to four feet and also takes time to recede. As a result, traffic on B A Road between Parel and Hindmata has to shut down for hours.

“The idea is to allow smooth vehicle movement even during monsoon. Even if there is waterlogging at Hindmata, traffic will not be affected, as they can move through the connector. The work is expected to be completed by June 10,” said P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner.

The BMC is spending about Rs 7 crore on the project. One lane each of the connector has already been opened for north and south-bound traffic.

Officials from BMC’s storm water drain department said that since the topography of Hindmata and Parel is shaped like a saucer, rain water accumulates easily.

The BMC is also constructing two underground water tanks at Pramod Mahajan Park in Dadar West and St Xavier Ground in Parel to make Hindmata free of waterlogging. While the two tanks can store 1 lakh cubic metre water when completed, this monsoon, it will be able to hold 30,000 cubic metre.