As conjunctivitis cases spike in Mumbai, here’s what you can do

In the last 15 days, cases of conjunctivitis have surged by almost threefold in Mumbai. Most major government and private hospitals are witnessing 15-20 cases daily – far higher than the average footfall. Doctors attribute it to the change in weather which provides a suitable environment for the microbes to thrive. The Indian Express spoke to doctors to know about the contagious eye infection and how you can protect yourself from it.

What is conjunctivitis?

Conjunctivitis, also referred to as Pink Eye, is an extremely contagious eye inflammation commonly caused by a bacterial or viral infection or an allergic reaction. Dr Nusrat Bukhari, ophthalmologist at Apollo Spectra Hospital, explained that one can suffer from conjunctivitis owing to coronavirus or a common cold.

“Common types of bacteria that lead to bacterial conjunctivitis are Staphylococcus aureus, Haemophilus influenzae, Streptococcus pneumonia, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Moreover, allergens that cause it are molds and pollen,” he said. “Even chemical substances such as shampoos, cosmetics, contact lenses, dirt, smoke and pool chlorine can invite this eye problem,” he added.

How are the symptoms of conjunctivitis different from allergic eye infections?

People often confuse conjunctivitis with normal allergic eye infection. Dr Chinmay Sanghvi, consultant Ophthalmologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, said, “The red flags of conjunctivitis are redness in the white of your eye or inner eyelid, watery and painful eyes, bothersome thick yellow discharge that crusts over the eyelashes, especially after sleep, and even a gritty feeling in one or both eyes.”

Tomato-red eyes, a little pain or blood under the skin of the eye are seen in some patients and can be worrying, but doctors assured that the symptoms get resolved completely within one to two weeks without leaving behind any marks.

What is the line of treatment?

The patients are given antibiotics, antiviral medications and ointment, among other medicines. Doctors advise against self-medicating without a prescription. “Your doctor will decide the line of treatment after examining you and then only you will be given medication. Do not opt for steroid eye drops or over-the-counter medicines without consulting an ophthalmologist or else it can worsen the situation,” said Dr Sanghvi.

What explains the sudden surge in conjunctivitis cases?

Every year, cases of conjunctivitis show a mild surge as the monsoon season comes to a close. Doctors believe that this year the prolonged rainfall in the city has further increased the caseload.

“During monsoon, the viruses and bacteria thrive as it provides them a suitable environment to multiply. So, conjunctivitis is common during monsoon, but this year the number has also gone up higher compared to previous years,” said Dr Ragini Parekh, president of Bombay Ophthalmologists’ Association and head of the department of ophthalmology at JJ Hospital.

Explaining further, Dr Bukhari said, “The sudden surge in moisture levels during those rainy days triggers a plethora of infections. One of the infections that is rampant during the monsoon is conjunctivitis.”

How can one prevent conjunctivitis?

Viral conjunctivitis usually occurs when a person has flu or is in contact with someone having flu. A viral infection can be highly contagious and spread rapidly. Wear sunglasses to avoid glare and decrease accidental eye contact with your fingers.

“Put the drops and wash your hands with soap immediately, if you have been detected with conjunctivitis. Maintain distance from others as the infection spreads via secretion and not by seeing each other. So take utmost care of the eyes. Avoid touching or rubbing your eyes,” said Dr Sanghvi.