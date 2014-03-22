Congress’s Nagpur veteran files nomination papers

Two prominent Congress leaders from the city were missing when Congress nominee and seven-time MP Vilas Muttemwar filed his nomination Friday along with Ramtek party nominee for Lok Sabha polls Mukul Wasnik.

According to state Congress chief Manikrao Thakre, who was present on the occasion, North Nagpur MLA and minister Nitin Raut and former MLA Anees Ahmed were preoccupied at Mumbai and hence couldn’t attend.

Political rivalry between Muttemwar and the two absentee leaders is an open secret. After the 2009 polls, Muttemwar had complained to party president Sonia Gandhi about non-cooperation by the two.

Muttemwar, however, was accompanied by former MLA and minister Satish Chaturvedi, with whom also he had a long-running feud.

On Saturday, Nitin Gadkari of the BJP and Anjali Damania of AAP will file their nominations.

The two sides filing papers on the same day tomorrow is likely to witness a competitive show of strength.

At Wardha, Congress nominee Sagar Meghe managed to get his primary rival Charulata Tokas and her cousin and state minister Ranjit Kamble to accompany him while he filed his nomination.

Tokas had camped in Delhi for over a week after the primary election on March 9 to furnish “evidence” of “wrongdoing” by the Meghe camp to win the election.

