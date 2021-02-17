Congress will be reduced to 4 seats in next LS poll: Chandrakant Patil

Patil said, “In 2018, during an interaction with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) employees, Rahul Gandhi tried to defame the Prime Minister.” (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has invited criticism from the Maharashtra BJP for “raising questions on India’s defence matters”. State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, “The Congress has already been reduced to 40 seats from 400. In the next Lok Sabha elections, the party will have just four seats.”

Patil attacked Rahul for “questioning the armed forces’ capability” and “distorting facts” related to the ministry of defence. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Patil said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over the Arjun Main Battle Tank, an army hunter killer, to armed forces. The Prime Minister’s efforts to make the defence sector Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) are succeeding. Despite that, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly questioning the defence department’s capability. This cannot be tolerated.”

The Prime Minister on Sunday handed over the indigenously-developed Arjun Main Battle Tank (Mark 1A) vehicles to Army Chief General MM Naravane in Chennai.

The Arjun MK1-A has been manufactured by the Combat Defence Research and Development Organisation Combat Vehicle Research and Development institutions.

Patil said, “In 2018, during an interaction with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) employees, Rahul Gandhi tried to defame the Prime Minister.” Rahul had alleged that the Prime Minister was reducing HAL’s production capacity, claimed the BJP president. Patil added that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had informed the Lok Sabha in 2019 that the Centre inked a Rs 1 lakh-crore contract with HAL to manufacture defence products.

“Rahul Gandhi and Congress tried to defame the country’s defence sector by spreading false information,” he alleged. “If the Congress continues to make statements like this, they’d be reduced to only four seats in the next general election.”