scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 06, 2022
Must Read

Congress wants Maharashtra BJP to comment on UP MP’s warning to Raj Thackeray

Brijbhushan Pandey said the MNS chief would not be allowed to set foot in Ayodhya unless he publicly apologised for his ‘anti-north Indian’ stand.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
May 6, 2022 9:46:58 pm
The state Congress’s chief spokesperson, Atul Londhe has demanded that BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil clarify their stand on Pandey’s statement. (Photo: Facebook/Atul Londhe)

The Congress’s Maharashtra unit has demanded the state BJP clarify its stance on the statement of a party MP from Uttar Pradesh that MNS chief Raj Thackeray would not be allowed to set foot in Ayodhya unless he apologised for his “anti-north Indian” stand.

Thackeray had announced his plan to go to Ayodhya in June.

The state Congress’s chief spokesperson, Atul Londhe, said, “BJP leaders in the state had supported MNS president Raj Thackeray on the issue of loudspeakers and the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is busy laying out the red carpet for Raj Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya. Amid all this, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh Brijbhushan Pandey has taken a stand that Raj Thackeray will not be allowed to set foot in Ayodhya unless he publicly apologises for his anti-north Indian stance.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Londhe has demanded that BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil clarify their stand on Pandey’s statement.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read today
Digging Deep: Climate change could mean increased pathogen transmissionPremium
Digging Deep: Climate change could mean increased pathogen transmission
Explained: Why Neeraj Arora said he regrets brokering deal between WhatsA...Premium
Explained: Why Neeraj Arora said he regrets brokering deal between WhatsA...
Over 90% Covid deaths went unreported? Why WHO data raises questionsPremium
Over 90% Covid deaths went unreported? Why WHO data raises questions
More Premium Stories >>

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Londhe said that Thackeray had played politics targeting north Indians. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers had beaten up north Indian candidates who came to the state for taking railway exams. Also targeted were poor north Indian hawkers, panipuriwalas, and fruit and vegetable vendors, the Congress leader said.

“As soon as Thackeray took a Hindutva stand and raised the issues of Hanuman chalisa, loudspeaker and maha aarati, the Maharashtra BJP supported him, but do the same BJP leaders accept Raj Thackeray’s anti-north Indian politics?” Londhe said.

More from Mumbai

“Brijbhushan has demanded an apology from Raj Thackeray. What is the stand of the BJP leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil on that? They should clarify all these issues in public,” he said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement