Congress to keep Opposition leader post in BMC

The Congress will hold the opposition leader’s post in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the Supreme Court rejected Mumbai BJP corporator Prabhakar Tukaram Shinde’s plea to declare him the Leader of Opposition in the BMC in place of the incumbent Congress representative.

Dismissing his petition, Chief Justice SA Bobde, heading a three-judge bench also comprising of Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, remarked that it is an “everyday phenomenon in politics, today you are friends, tomorrow you may not be”.

Shinde had moved the court against a Bombay High Court order which approved the BMC Mayor’s decision rejecting the BJP leader’s plea to give the opposition leader post to the party.

Opposition leader and Congress corporator Ravi Raja expressed happiness over the court’s decision and said he would continue to play the role of a strong opposition in the BMC. The BJP said it will respect the court’s verdict and file a revised petition before the court.