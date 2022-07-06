Congress to hold protest against Metro car shed at Aarey on July 7

THE Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) is organising a protest against the state government’s decision of going ahead with Metro 3 car shed at Aarey.

On July 7, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap and working president Charan Singh Sapra will protest at Birsa Munda chowk at 11 am.

Jagtap said Aarey is the lungs of Mumbai and by cutting trees to construct a car shed there, the government is behaving in a childish manner. There is an alternate plot at Kanjur Marg and the car shed for Metro 3 connecting Navy Nagar with Seepz should be constructed there. Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and Aam Aadmi Party have also opposed the government decision.