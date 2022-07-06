scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Congress to hold protest against Metro car shed at Aarey on July 7

On July 7, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap and working president Charan Singh Sapra will protest at Birsa Munda chowk at 11 am.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: July 6, 2022 3:49:29 am
Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra govt has decided to re-route under-construction Metro car shed through Aarey forests (File/pic)

THE Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) is organising a protest against the state government’s decision of going ahead with Metro 3 car shed at Aarey.

On July 7, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap and working president Charan Singh Sapra will protest at Birsa Munda chowk at 11 am.

Jagtap said Aarey is the lungs of Mumbai and by cutting trees to construct a car shed there, the government is behaving in a childish manner. There is an alternate plot at Kanjur Marg and the car shed for Metro 3 connecting Navy Nagar with Seepz should be constructed there. Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and Aam Aadmi Party have also opposed the government decision.

