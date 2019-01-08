Congress targets Maharashtra electricity regulator

THE CONGRESS on Monday accused the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) of furthering the interests of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) and Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power Limited’s subsidiary, the Vidarbha Industries Power Limited (VIPL), at the expense of Mumbaikars.

Objecting strongly to a public hearing convened by the electricity regulator on Tuesday over VIPL’s proposal to permit additional cost recovery (from consumers) over the MERC approved tariff, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam accused the regulator of being “hand-in-glove” with the private power companies.

In 2013, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Energy, which used to supply power to the suburbs of Mumbai, had entered into a power purchase agreement with the VIPL for the supply of 600 MW electricity at Rs 1.75-Rs 1.79 per unit, which had been given a go ahead by the regulator as well. Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) took over from Reliance Energy in August 2018.

But on grounds that it hadn’t secured the desired coal linkage and had been forced to import coal, the VIPL has approached the MERC for permitting additional cost recovery from consumers to true up losses sustained since 2014-15 and approving a revised tariff rate for the current year. Contending that in essence a burden of Rs 2,800 crore was being passed on to the consumers and would result in a further hike of Rs 1.30 per unit in electricity cost for consumers, Nirupam questioned MERC’s rationale behind entertaining VIPL’s petition.

“Why should a common Mumbaikar suffer because of the VIPL’s failure to secure cheap coal,” asked Nirupam, while pointing out that the MERC itself had in 2016 rejected an earlier petition in this regard. Nirupam added that when VIPL secured a favourable verdict against it from the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), the MERC itself had approached the Supreme Court against it.

Contending that the SC case was still being heard, the Congress has questioned the MERC’s “change of stance” and also questioned the “haste in processing the proposal” when the matter was still pending with the courts. It has also demanded that the state government should step in the matter, and ensure that the suburban consumers weren’t burdened.

Nirupam, meanwhile, announced on Monday that he himself would be attending the public hearing Tuesday. “As a consumer myself, I plan to attend the hearing and lodge a strong protest against the move.”

An AEML spokesperson, meanwhile, said, “VIPL has demanded additional cost recovery over the MERC approved tariff, for which they have filed a petition that is pending with the regulator. We have given our submission to the MERC and the public hearing in the matter is scheduled tomorrow.”

AEML took over from Reliance Infra’s power distribution business in Mumbai in August 2018 after the deal was signed for Rs 18,800 crore. In September 2018, Reliance Power moved a petition before the regulator demanding a hike to 90 paise/unit for four years.

As per the petition, Reliance Power says its subsidiary, VIPL, has signed a power purchase agreement with R-Infra to supply 600 MW power in 2013 at Rs 1.75-Rs 1.79 per unit. This would be based on VIPL getting coal linkages from Coal India Ltd. However VIPL did not succeed in securing the coal linkages and had to import coal. Since the imported coal was higher prices, the company is demanding a compensation at the rate of 90 paise/unit.

A VIPL spokesperson said, “Nirupam is confusing the pending appeal of the MERC in the Supreme Court, which is totally unrelated and different than the present petition of VIPL before the MERC. VIPL’s petition refers to Change in Law compensation as per the law laid down by Hon’ble SC Judgment dated 11.04.2017 in matter of Energy Watchdog Vs CERC. Based on the ruling given by the Supreme Court, MERC has already granted relief to several power generation companies in the State of Maharashtra. The amount of claim of Rs 2,800 crore stated by Nirupam is devoid of facts and highly exaggerated. The public notice issued in the news papers provides principal amount of claim as Rs 1,256 crore and applicable carrying cost. VIPL is fully compliant to the Contract and there is no default.”