Congress suspends Sudhir Tambe

THE DISCIPLINARY Action Committee of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Sunday placed Maharashtra MLC Sudhir Tambe under suspension pending an inquiry against him.

Tambe did not file nomination for the Nashik division graduates’ constituency for the legislative council election despite the party announcing his name. Instead, his son and former Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe filed the nomination as an Independent candidate.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday had said that the high command has been informed about the developments on Tambe’s nomination and the next course of action will be announced by it soon.

On Sunday, Tariq Anwar, member secretary of the committee, issued a press release announcing the decision to keep Sudhir Tambe under suspension.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, speaking at a press conference in Pune on Sunday, said that the Congress did not consult about the Nashik seat. “ Had they consulted, (we) would have found a way out,” he said. Last week, Leader of Opposition and NCP MLA Ajit Pawar too had said that he had warned Congress legislative party leader Balsaheb Thorat — Sudhir Tambe’s brother-in-law — about the developments. Thorat has made no comments.

The Congress, after the rebellion from Tambes, has given Nashik division graduates’ constituency to Shiv Sena (UBT). The party has supported another independent candidate Shubhangi Patil from Dhule. Three months ago, Patil had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking a ticket for the election. Earlier she had worked in the NCP and later started Maharashtra Teachers Association.

Despite the exchange, the party seems to be struggling in the Nagpur division teachers’ constituency. Shiv Sena’s Gangadhar Nakade, Shikshak Bharati’s Rajendra Zade, Congress-led teachers’ organisation’s Sudhakar Adbale and NCP’s Satish Itkelwar are four candidates against BJP-affiliated sitting MLC Nago Ganar.

With January 16 being the last date to withdraw nominations, the party has yet not finalised its candidate for the said seat. “We are sure that we will be able to reach a conclusion before the deadline and you will witness a tight fight in this seat,” said a party leader from Nagpur. On late Sunday night Sudhir Tambe tweeted saying the party’s position about him is unjust and inquiry will bring out the truth.