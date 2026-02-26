Congress stakes claim on seventh Rajya Sabha seat from MVA

According to sources, NCP-SP leaders Jayant Patil and Shashikant Shinde raised the issue of the seat being allotted to their party.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 10:44 PM IST
congress flagCongress formally proposed seeking the seat after an MVA meeting, but NCP-SP and Shiv Sena (UBT) also claimed it. (Source: File)
With the ruling Mahayuti comfortably placed to win six of the seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra that go to the polls on March 16, the Congress has staked claim on the remaining berth within the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which could secure it if the alliance manages to pool its votes.

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, a meeting of senior MVA leaders was held at the Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday. Speaking after the meeting, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the party had formally submitted a proposal seeking the seat, citing its status as a national party and broader national political considerations.

Leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) were present at the meeting. Wadettiwar said NCP-SP leaders would consult their high command, while Shiv Sena (UBT) would also clarify its stand. The NCP-SP has indicated that veteran leader Sharad Pawar should be sent to the Rajya Sabha again, while Shiv Sena (UBT) has also staked claim on the seventh seat.

Expressing confidence that seat-sharing for both the Rajya Sabha and the Legislative Council elections would be resolved through dialogue, Wadettiwar said all alliance partners would hold further consultations with their respective high commands and senior leadership.

“The Maha Vikas Aghadi will contest this election as a united front. The candidate will be finalised only with the consent of all three parties. Since the deadline for Rajya Sabha applications is March 5, a final decision will be reached after respectful discussions with allies. If Maha Vikas Aghadi fights together, our victory is certain,” Wadettiwar said.

Meanwhile, sources within the Congress expressed concern over the possibility of a merger between the two NCP factions, which could result in the NDA winning all seven seats. “We want them (NCP-SP) to clarify about this,” a senior Congress leader said.

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

