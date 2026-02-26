Congress stakes claim on seventh Rajya Sabha seat from MVA

Congress formally proposed seeking the seat after an MVA meeting, but NCP-SP and Shiv Sena (UBT) also claimed it. (Source: File)

With the ruling Mahayuti comfortably placed to win six of the seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra that go to the polls on March 16, the Congress has staked claim on the remaining berth within the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which could secure it if the alliance manages to pool its votes.

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, a meeting of senior MVA leaders was held at the Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday. Speaking after the meeting, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the party had formally submitted a proposal seeking the seat, citing its status as a national party and broader national political considerations.