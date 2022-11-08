scorecardresearch
Congress slams Prakash Ambedkar over his tirade against Rahul

Prakash Ambedkar had questioned the need of the yatra saying nothing has been broken in the country. (File)

The Congress on Monday criticised Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar after he questioned the need for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra whose Maharashtra leg began on Monday.

“Some leaders are making statements questioning the need of this yatra. They are saying that no harm has been done to India in the past eight years. It proves who wants to play spoilsport in the upcoming elections at the cost of Congress,” state Congress president Nana Patole said. Ambedkar had questioned the need of the yatra saying nothing has been broken in the country. So the issue of binding India does not arise. Patole wondered whether ‘certain’ leaders chose to purposely ignore news of lynchings, rising attacks on Dalits, lapses in national security, attacks on freedom of expression and finds no fault in it.

“We cannot help if someone purposely ignores India’s problems and wants to pretend that everything is fine. We in Congress stand for unity and the yatra is for the same,” said Patole. The Maharashtra Congress chief accepted that the yatra has filled the state Congress organisation with enthusiasm and each district unit is working tirelessly to make the yatra a success. “Electoral success is not the motive behind this yatra but we are sure that the manner in which the organisation in the state has swung into action, the electoral gains are sure to come.”

