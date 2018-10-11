Congress should set aside 12 Lok Sabha seats, says Prakash Ambedkar

Prakash Ambedkar Prakash Ambedkar

Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar, who has taken the lead to bring on board smaller political parties against the ruling BJP, has demanded 12 seats from the Congress for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ambedkar said: “My party is willing to join hands with the Congress to put up a strong front. But we have taken a decision not to have any alliance with the NCP.”

Stating that he was holding talks with at least half a dozen smaller organisations, Ambedkar said: “To make the pre-poll alliance workable, I have demanded 12 Lok Sabha seats. There are 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. Of which there are 12 such seats where Congress has repeatedly lost in four Lok Sabha elections. Now, they should not have any problem in conceding these seats to us.”

The Congress and the BJP political managers, however, are in talks with several small groups. Smaller parties that are neither aligned to the Congress-NCP or the BJP-Shiv Sena, along with Independents, together constituted 18.90 per cent when it comes to vote share in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The smaller parties include Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul, CPI (M), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi and Peasant and Workers Party.

The Lok Sabha 2014 results, along with vote share, party-wise, shows BJP had 23 seats (27.03%); Shiv Sena had 18 (20.06%); Congress had two seats (18.01%); and the NCP had four (16%).

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana had bagged one seat.

A senior Congress leader said: “At this stage, we are still in the process of talking to like-minded parties against the BJP-Sena alliance. Once we have a clearer picture, seat-sharing would be discussed.”

Responding to Ambedkar’s demand, a Congress leader requesting anonymity said: “Ambedkar wants an alliance with Congress but not NCP. Whereas, the NCP wants to get into an alliance with the MNS, which is not acceptable to the Congress. The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana that was once against the NCP has declared truce. So, there are lot of issues that would have to be sorted out.”

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana chief Raju Shetti met Ambedkar but the talks were inconclusive.

But Shetti has taken the initiative to join hands with the NCP. State NCP president Jayant Patil and Shetti have started sharing dias and holding public programmes in western Maharashtra.

Shetti represents the Hathkanangle Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2014 elections, Shetti’s main political rival in his constituency was the NCP. The NCP-Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana handshake may not go well with Ambedkar.

NCP’s proposal to get the MNS on board has been turned down by the Congress.

State Congress president Ashok Chavan believes that they cannot endorse anti-migrant politics.

