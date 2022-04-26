Congress should lead to provide credible alternative to Modi at Centre: Chavan

The Congress should play a pro-active role in getting all like-minded political parties together to provide a credible alternative to Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said on Monday.

“It is time to find a credible alternative to Modi and BJP. All like-minded political parties should unite to fight Modi and BJP. If we fail, the next generation will not forgive the Congress.” Chavan was speaking at an interactive session during Drushti Kon, a series organised by Marathi daily Loksatta (Indian Express Group).

“For the past eight years, the Modi government has been doing Hindutva politics. But out of 80 per cent Hindu voters, only 30 to 40 per cent vote for the BJP.”

“Modi’s Congress-mukt (Congress-less) campaign is to ensure there is not a single Congress CM in the country. If the BJP succeeds, Congress will be responsible for failing to counter BJP,” he said.

Chavan said after the setback in five assembly polls, the Congress is demoralised but course correction is necessary. He said party president Sonia Gandhi has initiated a dialogue with party leaders. In the past 24 years, there has been no elections within party which has impacted working of the organisation, he said.