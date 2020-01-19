Congress, Sena debate over honour for Savarkar

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said those opposing the honour for Savarkar should be made to spend two days in Andaman’s Cellular Jail. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said those opposing the honour for Savarkar should be made to spend two days in Andaman’s Cellular Jail.

Hours after senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said that the party is opposed to conferring the Bharat Ratna on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said those opposing the honour for Savarkar should be made to spend two days in Andaman’s Cellular Jail.

Raut said, “If someone opposes it, it could be their stand. (Prithviraj) Chavan knows the sacrifice of Savarkar for the country…. Those who are opposing giving Bharat Ratna to Savarkar — and they may be from any party or ideology — should be put for two days at the same cell in Andaman Cellular Jail. They will then realise his sacrifice and contribution for the nation.”

The Congress maintained that the issue will not have any impact on government. Party spokesperson Sachin Sawant said: “Hun-dreds of people have served their sentences in Andaman Cellular Jail. So considering their sacrifice and contribution, they should also be given the Bharat Ratna.”

