Congress seeks rollback of 20% water cuts, BMC says will review

Currently, the seven lakes have a cumulative 10.99 lakh million litres water, which is 75.96% of their full capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. (Representational)

THE Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will review its decision to impose 20 per cent cuts in water supply across the city following the Congress’s demanded.

On August 5, the BMC had imposed 20 per cent water cuts across the city. The decision was taken after the water level in the seven lakes, supplying water to the city, had dipped following the poor rainfall in their catchment areas.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant tweeted on August 14 urging the civic body to reconsider the water cuts in view of the upcoming Ganeshotsav.

On Sunday, Sawant said that following his request, BMC commissioner I S Chahal has assured the water cuts will be lifted.

When contacted, Chahal, however, said, “We will reconsider the water cuts. However, no decision has been taken as of now.”

Currently, the seven lakes have a cumulative 10.99 lakh million litres water, which is 75.96% of their full capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd