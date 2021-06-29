scorecardresearch
Monday, June 28, 2021
Mumbai: Congress seeks probe on BMC claims of cleaning nullahs

Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap alleged corruption in nullah cleaning as despite BMC assurance, many parts of the city witnessed flooding after heavy rainfall recently.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: June 29, 2021 1:47:15 am
(Representative Image)

Congress on Monday demanded an inquiry into BMC’s claims of cleaning all nullahs ahead of the monsoon.

“The BMC had claimed that 100 per cent of the nullahs had been cleaned. But on ground, it is not more than 20 per cent. The civic body has spent Rs 100 crore on nullah desilting. Then why is waterlogging continuing? There must be an inquiry into nullah desilting works and the report should be made public,” Jagtap told mediapersons at BMC headquarters.

“With only two or three spells of rain, many roads now have potholes. The BMC must look into these issues seriously,” he added.

The Congress, meanwhile, reiterated its demand of deferring property tax hike till 2025. Targeting BJP on seeking rectifying ward boundaries, Jagtap said that the demand should be looked at as the “old redrawing of electoral wards were faulty”.

