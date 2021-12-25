Congress replaces Nitin Raut with Rajesh Lilothia as AICC SC dept head

December 25, 2021 11:53:57 pm
THE CONGRESS on Saturday replaced Energy Minister Nitin Raut with Rajesh Lilothia as the Chairman of the All India Congress Committee SC department. While Raut was unavailable for a comment, one of his key aides said, “He was appointed nearly four years back and normally, it is a three-year term. Raut saheb had requested that he be relieved. He had suggested Lilothia’s name while some leaders backed Udit Raj.”
Raut tweeted his congratulations to Lilothia and thanked his team for the tenure. The AICC has also appointed K Raju as coordinator to oversee activities of its SC/OBC/Minority departments and also the All India Adivasi Congress.
