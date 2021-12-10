Administration to think about allowing Congress rally at Shivaji Park, says Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday the administration would have to think about allowing the Congress rally at Shivaji Park on December 28 if cases of Omicron variant of COVID 19 continue to rise.

The Congress is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and plans to celebrate its 136th foundation day in Shivaji Park, where MP Rahul Gandhi is expected.

The Mumbai Congress has already applied to G North ward of the BMC for the ground as there are restrictions on usage after HC orders. The application is now with the urban development department for its nod and will be sent to CM Uddhav Thackeray soon. The BMC is not against granting permissions, but the police – a department controlled by NCP — wanted the BMC to oppose it, said an official.

Mumbai Congress working president Charansingh Sapra said, “Omicron variant is a cause of concern for everyone. But as of now, there are not enough cases in Mumbai. We are keeping our fingers crossed.” Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap had said that all Covid protocol will be followed.

The city and state Congress was keen to hold their foundation day rally in Mumbai ahead of BMC polls.