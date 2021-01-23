Congress protests against Arnab, Republic TV

Arnab Goswami chat leaks,Congress protest was held outside Republic TV’s office in Lower Parel followed by a rally at Jambori Maidan in Worli,Mumbai on Friday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Mumbai unit of the Congress on Friday held a protest against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami over his purported WhatsApp chats that the party alleged amounted to breach of national security and violation of Official Secrets Act.

City Congress chief Bhai Jagtap led the protest near the Republic TV’s office at Worli in south Mumbai.

The purported chats between Goswami and former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) head Partho Dasgupta in connection with the Balakot air strike were widely reported in media.

“How did Goswami get the sensitive information, which only the PMO and the Defence Ministry are privy to? The sensitive information was used in boosting the TRP of his channel,” the Congress leader alleged.