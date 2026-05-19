Alleging irregularities Congress seeks probe into MHT-CET results

AICC secretary Sachin Sawant alleged several students who had scored between 35 and 40 per cent in their SSC and HSC examinations had secured 100 percentile scores in the state entrance examination. (Source: X/ PTI)

Amid the ongoing controversy over alleged irregularities in national entrance examinations, Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday demanded a high-level inquiry into the 2025 MHT-CET results, alleging discrepancies between students’ board examination scores and their CET percentile rankings.

AICC secretary Sachin Sawant alleged several students who had scored between 35 and 40 per cent in their SSC and HSC examinations had secured 100 percentile scores in the state entrance examination.

“This is clearly suspicious and demands a high-level inquiry and strict punishment for those responsible,” Sawant said while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

Citing specific cases, Sawant claimed a student who scored 37 per cent in Class 10 had secured a 99.971 percentile in MHT-CET, while two students with 51 per cent marks in Class 12 had obtained 100 percentile scores in the entrance examination. He further alleged students scoring 45, 39 and even 35 per cent in Class 12 had secured top percentile rankings in the CET.