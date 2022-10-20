scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Congress president polls: Party will prosper under Kharge, say state leaders

Senior party leader Balasaheb Thorat said, “I am confident that under Kharge’s leadership, the party will be strengthened to fight and defeat the anti-democratic

Ashok Gehlot, Congress presidential election, Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan crisis, Rajasthan Congress, indian expressMumbai Congress workers celebrate the victory of new party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday. Ganesh Shirsekar

Maharashtra Congress leadership on Wednesday welcomed the selection of Mallikarjun Kharge as the party’s all-India president, saying it reaffirms the party’s belief in democratic values.

“Mallikarjun Kharge has successfully fulfilled every responsibility bestowed upon him in the past. As a Leader of Opposition, he was leading the attack on the Centre and now, as the Congress president, he will take along everybody to fight against the Narendra Modi government,” said Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole.

“Unlike other parties, we don’t force the leadership, we elect through a democratic process,” he said.

At the party’s Mumbai office, celebrations were led by workers led by chief Bhai Jagtap.

and communal forces in the country."

and communal forces in the country.”

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan said Kharge has a rich experience of working at both the central and the state level. “Congress workers will be energised to face every challenge thrown at them,” he said.

