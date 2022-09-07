Congress politics is confined to attacking PM, Centre: Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Wednesday hit out at the Congress, saying that its politics revolved around attacking the Centre, keeping larger party-related and public issues on the back-burner.

“Congress politics starts and ends with attacks on the Centre,” Vikhe Patil said in Ahmednagar, commenting on the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Congress leaders’ sole concern is to keep their own identity. The party is struggling for survival. What is appalling is that Congress’ real agenda is kept on the back-burner and it is not even bothered about taking up public causes,” the BJP leader added.

In Maharashtra, the Congress compromised its ideology to become part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Vikhe Patil said. The Congress, he alleged, got secondary treatment in the MVA government, and yet, Congress leaders remained in the alliance with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party for power.

Also Read | 12 names now dime a dozen: A Maharashtra MLC list sees another political turn

“Congress finds itself on weak ground. To retain its identity, it has to show it is doing something. So, the easiest thing to draw attention is to attack the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government. For each and every thing, they hold the Centre responsible, which is unfortunate,” Vikhe Patil observed.

Vikhe Patil, who is in charge of the revenue ministry in the BJP-Eknath Shinde Sena coalition government, oversees 355 talukas across 36 districts of Maharashtra.

“Under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, governance will be fast-tracked. All important decisions are taken and accorded higher priorities. Every district will have a guardian minister. Public work will not get delayed nor compromised,” Vikhe Patil, who hails Ahmednagar district, said.

Vikhe Patil began his political career in Congress and was Opposition leader in the state legislative assembly when Fadnavis was chief minister, leading the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in 2014 to 2019. During the Congress and NCP coalition government, he had served various ministries such as school education, agriculture etc.

Advertisement

Ahead of the 2019 elections, Vikhe Patil resigned from Congress to join BJP and was rewarded with a plum portfolio considering his seniority and administrative experience.