scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Congress politics is confined to attacking PM, Centre: Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil quit the Congress and joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections. He said Congress was attacking the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government as it was struggling to retain its identity.

In Maharashtra, the Congress compromised its ideology to become part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Vikhe Patil said. (File/Facebook)

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Wednesday hit out at the Congress, saying that its politics revolved around attacking the Centre, keeping larger party-related and public issues on the back-burner.

“Congress politics starts and ends with attacks on the Centre,” Vikhe Patil said in Ahmednagar, commenting on the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Congress leaders’ sole concern is to keep their own identity. The party is struggling for survival. What is appalling is that Congress’ real agenda is kept on the back-burner and it is not even bothered about taking up public causes,” the BJP leader added.

In Maharashtra, the Congress compromised its ideology to become part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Vikhe Patil said. The Congress, he alleged, got secondary treatment in the MVA government, and yet, Congress leaders remained in the alliance with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party for power.

Also Read |12 names now dime a dozen: A Maharashtra MLC list sees another political turn

“Congress finds itself on weak ground. To retain its identity, it has to show it is doing something. So, the easiest thing to draw attention is to attack the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government. For each and every thing, they hold the Centre responsible, which is unfortunate,” Vikhe Patil observed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

Vikhe Patil, who is in charge of the revenue ministry in the BJP-Eknath Shinde Sena coalition government, oversees 355 talukas across 36 districts of Maharashtra.

“Under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, governance will be fast-tracked. All important decisions are taken and accorded higher priorities. Every district will have a guardian minister. Public work will not get delayed nor compromised,” Vikhe Patil, who hails Ahmednagar district, said.

Also Read |Maharashtra: There is no question of leaving Congress, says Ashok Chavan

Vikhe Patil began his political career in Congress and was Opposition leader in the state legislative assembly when Fadnavis was chief minister, leading the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in 2014 to 2019. During the Congress and NCP coalition government, he had served various ministries such as school education, agriculture etc.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Ahead of the 2019 elections, Vikhe Patil resigned from Congress to join BJP and was rewarded with a plum portfolio considering his seniority and administrative experience.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 12:11:54 pm
Next Story

‘No proposal to merge NEET, JEE with CUET,’ says Education Minister

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

As Soren issue hangs, a look at 'office of profit'
Reading the Pulse

As Soren issue hangs, a look at 'office of profit'

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Understanding the many faces of mental health and suicide in India

Understanding the many faces of mental health and suicide in India

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement