Congress spreading panic over fuel, LPG shortage claims: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Congress leaders were indulging in “mindless rambling”. (Source: PTI)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday accused the Congress of deliberately misleading people and creating panic about a supposed shortage of fuel and cooking gas.

Calling the Opposition’s claims a conspiracy to tarnish the image of the Narendra Modi government, Fadnavis said Congress leaders were indulging in “mindless rambling”.

Speaking to reporters in Chandrapur, the Chief Minister said the Centre was closely monitoring the situation arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict and taking adequate steps to ensure fuel supplies.

“The Opposition, especially the Congress, is creating panic among people. Their leaders are making provocative statements and instilling fear, which is forcing people to queue up at LPG distribution centres,” he said.