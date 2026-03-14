Congress spreading panic over fuel, LPG shortage claims: Fadnavis

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday accused the Congress of deliberately misleading people and creating panic about a supposed shortage of fuel and cooking gas.
Calling the Opposition’s claims a conspiracy to tarnish the image of the Narendra Modi government, Fadnavis said Congress leaders were indulging in “mindless rambling”.
Speaking to reporters in Chandrapur, the Chief Minister said the Centre was closely monitoring the situation arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict and taking adequate steps to ensure fuel supplies.
“The Opposition, especially the Congress, is creating panic among people. Their leaders are making provocative statements and instilling fear, which is forcing people to queue up at LPG distribution centres,” he said.
When asked about the basis for alleging a Congress conspiracy, Fadnavis said statements made by Rahul Gandhi, Nana Patole and Vijay Wadettiwar reflected their intent.
Reassuring that there was no shortage of fuel or cooking gas, the Chief Minister said the Centre and oil companies had confirmed adequate supplies and advised consumers to make online bookings.
However, Congress leaders hit back, saying the government was ignoring genuine public concerns.
State Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal said long queues for LPG cylinders were visible across cities, towns and villages.
“We are raising public issues. If people are facing difficulties due to cooking gas shortage, we have to speak about it. Where is the question of a conspiracy?” he said.
Sapkal also pointed out that legislators and ministers from ruling parties had raised concerns about fuel and LPG supplies.
Earlier this week, Congress leaders Nana Patole and Vijay Wadettiwar, along with party MLAs, staged a protest inside the Vidhan Bhawan over the alleged shortage of LPG linked to the West Asia conflict.
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