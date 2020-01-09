Congress, NCP corporators boycott BMC meeting

In a sign of friction within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Congress corporator Ravi Raja said the alliance will remain as long as there is respect for other parties’ views. (File) In a sign of friction within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Congress corporator Ravi Raja said the alliance will remain as long as there is respect for other parties’ views. (File)

Congress and NCP corporators on Wednesday boycotted a standing committee meeting of the BMC alleging that Shiv Sena corporator and committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav was not allowing them to speak. The corporators wanted to speak on a proposal over recruiting 300 sub-engineers.

In a sign of friction within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Congress corporator Ravi Raja said the alliance will remain as long as there is respect for other parties’ views. NCP group leader Rakhi Jadhav said Sena’s standing committee chairman was “busy running the show as per his whims and fancies”.

While BJP supported Sena in the meeting, Congress and NCP corporators staged a walkout, claiming Jadhav did not listen to their repeated suggestions regarding the proposal.

“The problem is that the BMC administration has cheated a lot of applicants as they were not even aware of the exam dates. How can the BMC allow the exam to take place and also start recruitment without the standing committee’s approval? To be in an alliance and to maintain it, one has to respect the opinions and views of other party leaders and not just work on their own,” said Raja.

Jadhav said, “I always allow everyone to speak. In this case, the administration has apologised for the delay and asked to continue with the proceedings, which I approved.”

