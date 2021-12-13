Nagpur local authorities constituency: Cong’s last-minute move a setback to party, Patole

For the election of the Nagpur local authorities constituency, the Congress’s last-minute move changing the candidate and extending support to an independent candidate has not only caused embarrassment to state president Nana Patole but also to the party, which was hoping to wrest the seat from the BJP.

The Congress had fielded Ravindra alias Chotu Bhoyar, a BJP corporator and RSS worker who joined the Congress around three weeks ago, for the Nagpur seat against BJP’s Chandrashekhar Bawankule, former energy minister. On Thursday evening, the Congress decided to extend support to Mangesh Deshmukh, an independent candidate, stating that Bhoyar has expressed inability to contest the election. The move is seen as a big setback for Patole and the party, as Patole used his weight to field Bhoyar.

Initially, Congress leaders were terming Bhoyar’s move to join the party as a game-changer, claiming that they may wrest the seat from the BJP as it did during the graduate constituency seat poll last year. The Congress wrested Nagpur graduate constituency seat from the BJP after 58 years. The victory assumed significance as RSS headquarters is in Nagpur, which is also the hometown of Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis.

“It was expected that Bhoyar would utilise his resources for the election. The BJP was stronger than us and we thought Bhoyar could bridge that gap. But, within days of filing the nomination, it was clear Bhoyar was not pulling out his resources as promised to the party, which had no option but to change the candidate,” said a Congress leader.

Voting for Nagpur was held on December 10 while counting is on December 14. The seat is currently held by Girish Vyas of the BJP.

Another Congress leader said there was opposition from a section over Bhoyar’s induction. Local factionalism also had a role in the episode, the leader said.

“It appears the BJP laid a trap for the Congress. The party should have understood this and acted accordingly. The episode has caused embarrassment to Patole and the party,” said the leader.

“Even though Patole had been touring districts and strengthening the party organization, such moves affect his leadership and the party. It will dent the credibility of the state president and the party,” added the leader.

While a section in the Congress feels that the election will have an impact on local bodies polls, those close to Patole claimed otherwise. “The people do not vote in the local authorities constituency but the elected representatives of the local bodies. So, it will not have an impact on local bodies polls next year. There is huge corruption in the BJP-ruled civic body and the people are fed up with it. So, it will work in favour of us,” the leader said.