Congress MLA raises ‘Jai Belgavi, Jai Karnataka’ slogan, apologises

Congress MLA from Latur Rural, Dheeraj Deshmukh, has courted controversy after raising ‘Jai Belgavi, Jai Karnataka’ slogan at a public gathering near Belgavi. He later apologised after drawing criticism from various quarters.

Dheeraj, the son of late Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, raised the slogan at a programme in which the statue of Chhatrpati Shivaji Maharaj was unveiled at Rajhansgad near Belgavi on March 5. While concluding his speech at the programme, Dheeraj raised the slogans ‘Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra’ and took his seat. Within a few seconds, he returned to the microphone and said ‘Jai Belgavi, Jai Karnataka’.

Local Karnataka Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar had invited Dheeraj, Sambhairaje Chhatrapati, a descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji and state Congress leader, and MLC Satej Patil to attend the programme.

Ironically, the Congress had organised the programme three days after Hebbalkar’s political opponent and BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi arranged the unveiling of the statue in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai. It was during Vilasrao Deshmukh’s tenure as CM in 2004 that Maharashtra had approached the Supreme Court seeking judicial intervention in its border dispute with Karantaka, which includes Belgavi.

The MLA’s remarks did not go down well with Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, which is fighting to bring Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka to Maharashtra. Its youth wing leader, Shubham Shelke, issued a statement

claiming that Dheeraj has hurt the feelings of the people living in border areas.

“We can never forget the tremendous contribution of late Vilasrao Deshmukh in our fight to join with Maharashtra. But you (Dheeraj Deshmukh) chose national political party’s protocol over regional pride. I feel that leaders of Maharashtra first decided as to whether they give importance to party protocol or to regional pride and only then come to Belgavi,” said Shelke.

Deshmukh, meanwhile, wrote on social media, “I had gone to the programme in Belgavi as it was the unveiling of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is the inspiration for all of us. Nobody should draw an erroneous meaning of the speech I made. I apologise, if my speech has hurt the feelings of anyone.”

Taking on Dheeraj, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that he is not aware of the incident but anyone having a problem in saying ‘Jai Maharashtra’ in Belgavi, should not go the neighbouring state.