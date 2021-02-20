scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 20, 2021
Congress minister cancels son's wedding reception due to rising Covid cases

Updated: February 20, 2021 10:22:47 pm
Nitin Raut, Maharashtra govt, Maharashtra high electricity bills, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsPower Minister Nitin Raut (File)

Power Minister Nitin Raut cancelled the wedding reception of his son Kunal on Saturday following a spurt in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.

In a statement, Raut, who is a member of the Congress party, said, “I am the guardian minister of Nagpur city. My son Kunal’s marriage to Akansha took place on February 19. The reception was scheduled on February 21. In the wake of growing Covid-19 cases, we cancelled the reception.”

Kunal Raut is also a youth Congress leader.

The minister for relief and rehabilitation, Vijay Waddetiwar, had earlier indicated that stricter measures to contain Covid-19 in the state are likely to be discussed in next week’s meeting. He had said, “Night curfew may be considered in some districts or overall depending on the situation. All other aspects, like school reopening and exams, will also be discussed.”

