Thursday, July 14, 2022

AICC appoints former Maharashtra minister Shivajirao Moghe as All India Adivasi Congress head

Chhattisgarh MP Deepak Baij will be the co-chairperson. Moghe was the minister of transport and employment between 1999 and 2003, and that of social justice and OBC welfare between 2009 and 2010 in Maharashtra.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 14, 2022 2:33:26 pm
Moghe, 75, won the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from the Arni Kelapur constituency in 1980, 1985, 1999 and 2009 on a Congress ticket. (Source: Facebook)

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed former Maharashtra minister Shivajirao Moghe as head of the All India Adivasi Congress on Wednesday. Chhattisgarh MP Deepak Baij will be the co-chairperson.

Moghe, 75, won the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from the Arni Kelapur constituency in 1980, 1985, 1999 and 2009 on a Congress ticket and as an Independent in 1995. He was the minister of transport and employment between 1999 and 2003, and that of social justice and OBC welfare between 2009 and 2010.

AICC secretary in-charge of Maharashtra H K Patil said: “Moghe is a senior from Maharashtra and is a committed tribal leader. He is a true fighter for the cause of Adivasis.’’

