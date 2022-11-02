scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Congress leader writes to PM Narendra Modi, wants Bharat Ratna for Mulayam Singh Mulayam

The Congress leader added that while the nation mourns the death of Yadav, honouring him with Bharat Ratna, posthumously, would be a fitting tribute to his memories.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder of the Samajwadi Party and three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister, passed away on Monday. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane)

MAHARASHTRA CONGRESS executive president Naseem Khan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking Bharat Ratna for late Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“Netaji was born in a backward class family but rose to power through his struggle and was the centre of national politics for six decades. He spent his life fighting for the backward class to uplift them and give them a better life,” Khan said in his letter to the PM on Monday.

The Congress leader added that while the nation mourns the death of Yadav, honouring him with Bharat Ratna, posthumously, would be a fitting tribute to his memories. “He fought the battle of social justice for his entire life and dedicated his life for the nation. He always remained grounded and did politics for the downtrodden,” Khan wrote.

When contacted, Khan said the demand is above politics. “A condolence meeting of the Yadav community was held in Saki Naka after the leader’s death and community members insisted that I write a letter seeking the same. I have followed the wishes of the community.”

More from Mumbai

Khan represented Chandivli Assembly constituency before losing to Shiv Sena’s Dilip Lande in 2019. Chandivli consists of a substantial north Indian and Muslim population from Uttar Pradesh.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 01:01:48 am
