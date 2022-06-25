Congress leader moves court against Fadnavis, Sitharaman

A Congress leader moved a special court designated for trials of MLAs and MPs on Friday seeking a probe into allegations of corruption against BJP leaders like former CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the events of the past week, during which Shiv Sena faced a split.

The court will hear on Monday whether the plea is maintainable before it. The application was moved by Madhu V Holamagi, senior vice-chairman of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee.

The plea seeks the registration of an FIR under Prevention of Corruption Act and also directions that statements be recorded of all MLAs — who have left the state — on whether they had received assistance from the BJP.