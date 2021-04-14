Congress leader criticises MVA govt for ‘failure’ to set up Covid hospital in Nagpur

Former MLA and Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh has criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for its “failure” to set up the promised jumbo Covid hospital in Nagpur.

Deshmukh told The Indian Express, “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar have built jumbo Covid hospitals in Mumbai and Pune. But it wasn’t done in Nagpur. Are people of Nagpur not humans?”

“People are dying in Nagpur due to lack of beds, oxygen and remdisivir injections. The government had 14 months since the beginning of last year to build a jumbo Covid hospital, as announced last year. But no effort was made in that respect,” he said.

Deshmukh added, “Nagpur gets patients from neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. I feel authorities should now stop taking patients from outside. Aadhaar cards of people coming to city for Covid treatment should be checked to prevent arrivals from outside.”

Asked if Guardian Minister Nitin Raut had failed to get things done, Deshmukh said “It’s possible that he may not have got the necessary support from the government.”

Deshmukh, who is the son of former Maharashtra Congress chief Ranjit Deshmukh, is known to speak out against his own party’s government on issues of disagreement.

He had joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 Assembly elections after being promised statehood for the region, and had won the election on a BJP ticket from Katol constituency. Deshmukh left the party in 2018 after criticising it for “ignoring the… people, especially farmers and youths”.

He had fought the 2019 Assembly election against then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis but lost it in a hard-fought battle.