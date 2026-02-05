Congress infighting clouds Chandrapur mayoral race despite numbers

Despite being one of the few municipal corporations in Maharashtra where the Congress is in a position to stake a claim to the mayor’s post, deep factional divisions between the Vijay Wadettiwar and Pratibha Dhanorkar groups continue to pose a challenge for the party ahead of the Chandrapur mayoral election scheduled for February 10.

Nomination forms for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor have been filed by the BJP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), with all three parties asserting that their candidates will secure the top civic post. For the Congress, Chandrapur is a crucial test case, as it is one of only two corporations, along with Latur, where the party has the number to lead the civic body.

However, the Congress’s prospects have been repeatedly undermined by infighting between the Wadettiwar and Dhanorkar factions, both of which sought control over the mayoral post after the municipal elections. Despite multiple interventions by Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal, the dispute continued, forcing the party high command to step in.

Senior Congress leader and Chandrapur MLA Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday said that no nomination form for the mayor’s post had been filed by his faction, maintaining that the decision taken by the party leadership in Delhi and the Pradesh Congress Committee had been accepted by all Congress groups.

Wadettiwar said corporators from the Pratibha Dhanorkar group have filed nomination forms for the mayor’s post, while senior corporator Vasantrao Deshmukh has filed his nomination for deputy mayor. “Since the high command has taken a clear decision, none from our side (Wadettiwar faction) has filled the mayoral nomination form,” he said.

“As per the high command’s decision, 27 Congress corporators will meet and come together. Therefore, there is no confusion or uncertainty regarding the mayoral post,” Wadettiwar said.

The standoff between the two factions had earlier escalated into a legal battle, when 18 Congress corporators aligned with Wadettiwar approached the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court against the divisional commissioner, alleging procedural lapses in group registration and voting documentation. Wadettiwar said the petition has since been withdrawn.

The conflict also saw Wadettiwar lead a delegation of corporators to Delhi to demonstrate strength, even as the party leadership ultimately upheld the state unit’s decision to allot the mayor’s post to the Dhanorkar group and the group leader’s position to the Wadettiwar faction, with a power sharing formula proposed for later.

With rival parties also in the fray, the Congress faces the risk of losing advantage if it fails to consolidate its numbers. When asked about the claims by the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) that their corporators could become mayor, Wadettiwar sought to downplay the urgency. “Now that the election date is fixed, there is no point in rushing decisions,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Candidates from Shiv Sena (UBT) have filed nominations for the mayor and deputy mayor posts, while the BJP has also submitted nomination forms.

Wadettiwar said the Congress currently has the backing of 32 corporators, including allies, in the 66 member Chandrapur Municipal Corporation and requires the support of two more corporators. “Discussions are ongoing in this regard,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pratibha Dhanorkar said her group has staked claim to the mayor’s post, with Rajesh Adur becoming the gat neta (party leader), while Vasantrao Deshmukh (from Wadettiwar faction) has been proposed as deputy mayor. “The nomination forms were filed accordingly,” she said, adding that a meeting with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal had finalised a power-sharing arrangement between the two factions.

The BJP, which has 23 corporators along with one from the Shinde faction, taking its tally to 24, has also indicated that it is exploring the possibility of staking claim to the mayor’s post.