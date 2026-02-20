Congress support helps BJP rebel win Bhiwandi Mayor post; Tariq Momin elected Deputy Mayor

In a dramatic political realignment at the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, BJP rebel Narayan Chaudhary was elected Mayor with Congress backing, while Congress candidate Tariq Momin clinched the Deputy Mayor’s post, reshaping the power equations in the civic body.

Chaudhary secured 48 votes in the high-stakes mayoral election, defeating BJP’s official nominee Sneha Patil, who managed 16 votes, and Konark Vikas Aghadi’s Vilas Patil, who polled 25. His victory was made possible after six BJP corporators cross-voted, extending support along with the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction.

The contest witnessed last-minute manoeuvring after the Shinde faction withdrew its mayoral nominees and backed former Vilas Patil in an attempt to consolidate anti-rebel votes. However, the split within the BJP proved decisive, enabling Chaudhary to take a clear lead in the three-cornered fight.