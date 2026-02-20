Congress support helps BJP rebel win Bhiwandi Mayor post; Tariq Momin elected Deputy Mayor

The contest witnessed last-minute manoeuvring after the Shinde faction withdrew its mayoral nominees and backed former Vilas Patil in an attempt to consolidate anti-rebel votes.

By: Express News Service
3 min readBhiwandiFeb 20, 2026 03:28 PM IST
Narayan Chaudhary, bhiwandi, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation,Narayan Chaudhary secured 48 votes in the high-stakes mayoral election, defeating BJP’s official nominee Sneha Patil. (Express photo)
In a dramatic political realignment at the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, BJP rebel Narayan Chaudhary was elected Mayor with Congress backing, while Congress candidate Tariq Momin clinched the Deputy Mayor’s post, reshaping the power equations in the civic body.

Chaudhary secured 48 votes in the high-stakes mayoral election, defeating BJP’s official nominee Sneha Patil, who managed 16 votes, and Konark Vikas Aghadi’s Vilas Patil, who polled 25. His victory was made possible after six BJP corporators cross-voted, extending support along with the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction.

The contest witnessed last-minute manoeuvring after the Shinde faction withdrew its mayoral nominees and backed former Vilas Patil in an attempt to consolidate anti-rebel votes. However, the split within the BJP proved decisive, enabling Chaudhary to take a clear lead in the three-cornered fight.

Several candidates had initially filed nominations for the mayoral post, including Vilas R. Patil, his son Adv. Mayuresh Patil, former Mayor Pratibha Patil, Javed Dalvi of the Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi, Congress leader Tariq Momin, BJP’s Narayan Chaudhary and Sneha Mehul Patil, and Shiv Sena’s Balaram Chaudhary and Suchita Rupesh Mhatre. After scrutiny and withdrawals, the field narrowed to three candidates.

The elections for Mayor and Deputy Mayor were held at the Late Vilasrao Deshmukh Hall. Thane District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal presided as the returning officer, validated nomination papers and granted a 15-minute window for withdrawals before voting commenced. He later officially declared the results.

In the Deputy Mayor’s election, Congress’ Tariq Momin emerged victorious with 43 votes in a triangular contest. Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate Javed Dalvi secured 25 votes, while BJP’s Suhas Nakate managed 21. The result underscored Congress’ renewed clout in the civic body.

Voting patterns raised eyebrows, as Chaudhary had secured 48 votes in the mayoral round but Momin received 43 in the deputy mayoral contest, indicating that some support may have shifted in the second round.

In the 90 member House the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 30 seats. The BJP has 22, while the NCP and Shiv Sena have 12 each. The Samajwadi Party holds six seats. Konark Vikas Aghadi and Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi have four and three seats respectively, and there is one Independent.

