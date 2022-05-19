Congress files intervention petition in SC on awarding of tenders for STPs

The Congress filed an intervention petition before the Supreme Court on Thursday in the awarding of tenders to the tune of Rs 26,000 crore for the construction of sewage treatment plants (STPs). The party had alleged irregularities in the awarding of contracts in the STP project.

Former opposition leader Ravi Raja said the court had directed that if any party or bidder has any objection to the tendering process or objection, then it shall be raised before the apex court. Congress’s petition has highlighted that the process of tendering was not transparent and there was cartelization by bidders.

“We have filed an intervention application highlighting that the cost has escalated from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 26,000 crore and BMC failed to give a rational reply on that. Even the members of the peer review committee were ex-employees of the BMC and estimation of the project is biased,” said Tushar Kadam, legal advisor of the Congress.

The BMC awarded contractors for construction and upgradation of STPs at Worli (500 MLD), Bandra (360 (MLD), Malad (454 MLD), Ghatkopar (337 MLD), Dharavi (418 MLD), Bhandup (215 MLD) and Versova (180 MLD) at a cost of Rs 26,000 crore, after the apex court directed the civic body to float and process tenders in February.