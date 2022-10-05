Maharashtra: Congress demands ED, I-T probe into source of fund for CM rally

The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday urged central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (I-T) Department to probe the alleged extravagant expensive preparations for the Dussehra rally to be held by state Chief minister Eknath Shinde at Bandra Kurla Complex in suburban Mumbai on Wednesday (September 5).

According to Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe, the Shinde camp has booked more than 1,700 buses for the party workers, and over 2 lakh food packets are likely to be distributed among the participants. “Who is providing the money? Where is it coming from? The ED and the I-T, which overenthusiastically probed MVA ministers and leaders, should also conduct a probe into this matter,” he said.

Londhe also said that many people from all over the state are being brought to Mumbai in buses, for their participation in the rally.

“All the rules are being flouted to make the gathering a success. It is understandable that 2 lakh food packets are being prepared for the participants. Who spent crores for this? Where did that money come from? Shinde’s party has not even been officially registered yet, so from which account did this money come? Is this not money laundering? This needs to be investigated,” Londhe demanded.