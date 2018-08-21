Congress demands arrest of Sanatan Sanstha’s founder

The Congress’ demand came two days after the CBI arrested 28-year-old Sachin Andure from Aurangabad in connection with Dabholkar’s murder. (Representational) The Congress’ demand came two days after the CBI arrested 28-year-old Sachin Andure from Aurangabad in connection with Dabholkar’s murder. (Representational)

IN THE wake of recent arrests made by the CBI in connection to rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar’s murder, the Congress on Monday demanded the arrest of Sanatan Sanstha founder Dr Jayant Athawale. “The police should arrest Athawale if it is interested in zeroing in on the masterminds behind the murder of Dabholkar and other rationalists, Comrade Govindrao Pansare and Professor M M Kalburgi, and journalist Gauri Lankesh,” said Congress’ Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

“If the government is serious about getting to the root of the murders, they must interrogate Athawale.” While Dabholkar was killed in on August 20, 2013, in Pune, Pansare was shot at on February 16, 2015 in Kolhapur and died from his injuries on February 20. Kalburgi was shot dead on August 30, 2015, in Karnataka’s Dharwad, while Lankesh was assassinated on September 5, 2017, outside her home in Bengaluru.

The Congress’ demand came two days after the CBI arrested 28-year-old Sachin Andure from Aurangabad in connection with Dabholkar’s murder. The agency has claimed that Andure had not only hatched the murder conspiracy along with Sanatan Sanstha member Dr Virendra Tawde, but had also received firearms training in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Another key suspect Sachin Kalaskar has also been arrested.

“More than 500 youth had been trained by the Sanstha in firearms over the last few months. They are still at large,” said Vikhe-Patil.

Questioning the government’s silence over the discovery of crude bombs from the residence of alleged Sanatan Sanstha sympathiser Vaibhav Raut (40), who was arrested by the Maharashtra ATS earlier this month, Vikhe-Patil said: “Despite all this, why is the government not banning Sanatan Sanstha.”

Comparing the Sanstha to a “terrorist outfit,” he announced that a Congress delegation from Maharashtra will soon meet Karnataka’s home minister to “learn more about the Sanstha’s role in the murder of Lankesh”.

