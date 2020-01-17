Congress corporator threatens Metro station staffers, shouts at journalist

A video grab of corporator Vikrant Chavan during the stand-off with Metro employees A video grab of corporator Vikrant Chavan during the stand-off with Metro employees

A CONGRESS corporator from the Thane Municipal Corporation had a huge altercation with the staff at Azad Nagar Metro station on Wednesday after the ticket token he had bought got stuck in the slot at the entry gate.

Corporator Vikrant Chavan (52) repeatedly threatened a staffer, named Sajid, with his “corporator” status. When two Metro staffers and two security guards tried to calm him down, and a security official informed him that the station was a silent zone, Chavan shouted back, saying, “I am a corporator, I will speak like I want to.”

When this reporter with The Indian Express, who was passing by, tried to intervene to pacify Chavan, he shouted at her. When she started recording a video, the corporator reached out and hit her hand to stop the recording. Chavan then made a quick exit when more security guards started gathering.

Chavan had contested from Oval Majiwada on a Congress ticket in the 2019 state Assembly elections but lost to Shiv Sena’s Pratap Sarnaik.

When contacted, Chavan said, “I was going to meet a friend who has been hospitalised, when my Metro ticket (coin) got stuck in their machine. So, while I was talking to them, a woman interfered and she later started recording my video. How can somebody just abruptly appear and start recording me? One needs to ask for permission, right?”

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “The party does not condone such behaviour. This kind of behaviour is not expected from a Congress worker. We will demand an explanation from him on this issue.”

A Reliance Metro official said they are investigating the matter.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App