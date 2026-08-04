Congress calls Sunetra Pawar ‘Goongi Gudiya’; NCP reminds it of Indira Gandhi

The 'Goongi Gudiya' jibe at Sunetra Pawar has drawn sharp criticism from NCP leaders, with Umesh Patil describing the social media post as objectionable and criticising Congress for 'contradicting' its own political legacy.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readUpdated: Aug 4, 2026 02:30 PM IST
sunetra pawarSunetra Pawar is the Guardian Minister of Beed. (File Photo)
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Tempers have flared in the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) a day after the Maharashtra Congress took a ‘Goongi Gudiya’ jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, with party leaders accusing the Congress of endorsing a criticism once directed at former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On Monday, the Maharashtra Congress posted a clip from Sunetra Pawar’s press conference, showing MLA Dhananjay Munde stopping her from taking questions from reporters about the law and order situation in Beed. The video also shows Sunetra Pawar wrapping up the presser soon after. The caption on the video read: “How long will Sunetra Pawar remain Gungi Gudiya (silent doll)?”

The ‘Goongi Gudiya’ jibe at Sunetra Pawar has drawn sharp criticism from party leaders. Umesh Patil described the social media post as objectionable, criticising Congress for ‘contradicting’ its own political legacy. He also recalled that during Indira Gandhi’s political career, her opponents had used similar expressions to criticise her. However, he said, Indira Gandhi responded through her leadership and achievements, particularly during the Bangladesh Liberation War and with her decisive approach to national security, which earned her recognition as a global leader.

The NCP leader also reminded the Congress that it had once regarded the term ‘Goongi Gudiya’ as unfair and insulting to women.“Does this mean the Congress is now indirectly admitting that the criticism levelled against the late Indira Gandhi at the time was justified?” he asked.

Patil said the issue went beyond party politics and now concerned the standards of political discourse regarding women in public life.

The Congress has, however, said that the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister should have taken questions from the reporters. “She should have intervened, faced the questions and answered them, especially when she is the guardian minister of Beed. She remained a mute spectator irrespective of her responsibility to answer the question,” said spokesperson Hanumant Pawar.

It was in 1966 that Ram Manohar Lohia first used the term ‘Goongi Gudiya’ to mock Indira Gandhi’s quiet personality. She eventually became the Prime Minister of India, with critics describing her as authoritarian and supporters hailing her as the most popular leader of her time.

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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