Congress calls Sunetra Pawar ‘Goongi Gudiya’; NCP reminds it of Indira Gandhi

Tempers have flared in the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) a day after the Maharashtra Congress took a ‘Goongi Gudiya’ jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, with party leaders accusing the Congress of endorsing a criticism once directed at former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On Monday, the Maharashtra Congress posted a clip from Sunetra Pawar’s press conference, showing MLA Dhananjay Munde stopping her from taking questions from reporters about the law and order situation in Beed. The video also shows Sunetra Pawar wrapping up the presser soon after. The caption on the video read: “How long will Sunetra Pawar remain Gungi Gudiya (silent doll)?”

The ‘Goongi Gudiya’ jibe at Sunetra Pawar has drawn sharp criticism from party leaders. Umesh Patil described the social media post as objectionable, criticising Congress for ‘contradicting’ its own political legacy. He also recalled that during Indira Gandhi’s political career, her opponents had used similar expressions to criticise her. However, he said, Indira Gandhi responded through her leadership and achievements, particularly during the Bangladesh Liberation War and with her decisive approach to national security, which earned her recognition as a global leader.

The NCP leader also reminded the Congress that it had once regarded the term ‘Goongi Gudiya’ as unfair and insulting to women.“Does this mean the Congress is now indirectly admitting that the criticism levelled against the late Indira Gandhi at the time was justified?” he asked.

Patil said the issue went beyond party politics and now concerned the standards of political discourse regarding women in public life.

The Congress has, however, said that the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister should have taken questions from the reporters. “She should have intervened, faced the questions and answered them, especially when she is the guardian minister of Beed. She remained a mute spectator irrespective of her responsibility to answer the question,” said spokesperson Hanumant Pawar.

It was in 1966 that Ram Manohar Lohia first used the term ‘Goongi Gudiya’ to mock Indira Gandhi’s quiet personality. She eventually became the Prime Minister of India, with critics describing her as authoritarian and supporters hailing her as the most popular leader of her time.