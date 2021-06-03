Congress, BJP slam BMC over nullah-cleaning work

While the Congress said it will start an audit of the work from Thursday, the BJP demanded CCTV footage of the designated dumping sites where silt removed from nullahs were dumped.

The Congress on Wednesday joined the BJP in slamming the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over nullah-cleaning across the city, saying that the civic body’s claims in this regard are a “farce”.

While the Congress said it will start an audit of the work from Thursday, the BJP demanded CCTV footage of the designated dumping sites where silt removed from nullahs were dumped.

The Congress is a coalition partner in the state’s ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government along with the Sena and the NCP.

Opposition leader in BMC and Congress corporator Ravi Raja said, “We will check the cleaning work of nullahs across Mumbai. After the visit, we will get to know the real facts. The BMC’s claim of cleaning work being completed is farce.”

The BMC has said it has completed the cleaning of major nullahs, adding that the desilting of Mithi river and minor nullahs is also going on according to the schedule and will be finished by June 7. Ruling Shiv Sena has echoed the same views.