On joining Congress, BJP’s Nitin Gadkari says: ‘Would rather jump into a well’

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that on being advised to join the Congress, he had once replied that he would rather “jump into a well”. The veteran leader, who was last week dropped from the BJP’s parliamentary party, was addressing a function organised for young entrepreneurs in Nagpur on Sunday.

“When I was a student leader, the then Congress leader Shrikant Jichkar had said: ‘You are a good person but in the wrong party. You should join the Congress for a better political future.’ At that time my response was, ‘I would like to jump into a well and die, but never join the Congress party’ as I don’t like the Congress’s ideology,” Gadkari revealed.

“I have always maintained that one should never adopt a use-and-throw policy. There are good and bad phases. But once you hold anyone’s hand, always hold on to it. Don’t worship just the rising sun, even the setting sun is important,” the minister said. He also emphasised the significance of relationships: “Whether one is in business, politics or social work, what is most important is maintaining human relationships.”

Though many within the BJP dismissed the statements as part of Gadkari’s characteristic outspokenness, the remarks have created a flutter in political circles. Earlier, during two reshuffles of the Union Cabinet, Gadkari was divested of his portfolios of shipping and MSME. He is currently left with just one portfolio of road transport and highways.